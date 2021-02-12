Jessie Ware and Kylie Minogue are working on new music together

Jessie Ware and Kylie Minogue are working together on new music, the pop stars have both confirmed.

Both musicians released disco-infused records last year, with Ware’s fourth album ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ and Minogue’s 15th record ‘Disco’.

Now, following the Australian icon appearing on the London singer’s Table Manners podcast last year, they are heading into the studio together.

“I’m working with her,” Ware told OfficialCharts.com. “It’s happening. Maybe we wouldn’t have thought to work together if we hadn’t had made similar albums? We hit it off over a halibut. Christmas cards and everything!”

A deluxe edition of Ware’s ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ is currently in the works. “I had so many songs that didn’t make the record,” she explained. “But that doesn’t mean they’re not good! I wrote maybe 40 or 50 songs. I know that my next record is not going to be the same as ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ so when I listened to them, it felt maddening that I had all these brilliant songs that I couldn’t [originally] put on the record.

“They fit so well in this ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ world so it made sense to keep them for this rather than to make another record.”

Ware won’t be the first artist to release a disco-inspired record in 2020 that Minogue has teamed up with. Late last year, the pop star worked with Dua Lipa on a reworking of the ‘Disco’ track ‘Real Groove’. The collaboration came after Minogue was one of the guests on Lipa’s livestream concert Studio 2054.

Minogue is also dipping into the streaming space, backing the UK-based platform Roxi, which is described as the world’s first “made for TV” music service. As well as offering its users a catalogue of 55million songs, it also boasts a karaoke function.

Ware, meanwhile, rescheduled her 2021 tour last week (February 5), which was due to kick off in April. The star will now hit the road in December, taking her latest album to eight cities across England and Scotland.