Jessie Ware previews new album with clubby single ‘Mirage (Don’t Stop)’

Jessie Ware has returned with a brand-new single titled ‘Mirage (Don’t Stop)’.

The song is Ware’s first new offering since releasing the song ‘Overtime’ in 2018 and ‘Adore You’ earlier in February. According to a press release, ‘Mirage (Don’t Stop)’ is a “return to her roots with a more club-based sound”. The track previews Ware’s upcoming fourth studio album, the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Glasshouse’. Her new record is reportedly set to arrive sometime next year.

‘Mirage (Don’t Stop)’ was written by Ware, Benji B and former BADBADNOTGOOD member Matthew Tavares. The latter two also produced the track. James Ford of Simian Mobile Disco and Clarence ‘Coffee’ Jr are also credited on production and songwriting, respectively.

Hear ‘Mirage (Don’t Stop)’ below:

Ware released her third album ‘Glasshouse’ two years ago. The album included tracks like ‘Alone’, ‘Midnight’ and ‘Sam’, the latter of which was a co-write with Ed Sheeran. ‘Sam’ was named for her husband Sam Burrows, and featured Chance The Rapper’s trumpet player Nico Segal, Francis from Francis And The Lights and acclaimed bassist Pino Palladino.

Last year, during a break from music, Ware launched Table Manners, a podcast she hosts alongside her mother that’s featured guests like Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis, Olly Alexander from Years & Years and rapper Stefflon Don.