Jessie Ware announces new single ‘Please’ is arriving tomorrow

Jessie Ware has revealed that she will release a new track called ‘Please’ tomorrow (April 28).

The single marks the London singer-songwriter’s first material since her fourth album ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’, which came out last summer. “I told you new music was on the way….” Ware wrote on Twitter above the song’s official artwork.

‘Please’ will be given its first play on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 show in the morning from 7:30am – check out the announcement below.

I told you new music was on the way…. Please 28.04.21 Hear it first on @bbcradio2 @ZoeTheBall Breakfast Show tomorrow from 7.30am! X pic.twitter.com/uuEJkAzuad — Jessie Ware (@JessieWare) April 27, 2021

Details on a potential new album from Ware are yet to emerge. Back in February, however, the singer revealed that she had been working with Kylie Minogue – who last year appeared as a guest on Ware’s podcast Table Manners.

“It’s happening. Maybe we wouldn’t have thought to work together if we hadn’t had made similar albums?” Ware explained. “We hit it off over a halibut. Christmas cards and everything!”

Meanwhile, Ware was recently nominated for two BRIT Awards: Female Solo Artist and Mastercard Album Of The Year (‘What’s Your Pleasure?’). This year’s winners will be announced during a ceremony at London’s O2 Arena on May 11.

Jessie Ware is scheduled to embark on a UK headline tour this December, having postponed her original spring 2021 dates due to the coronavirus crisis. She’ll conclude the stint with a two-night billing at London’s O2 Academy Brixton (December 12/13).

In a four-star review, NME described last year’s ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ as “pure escapism”, adding: “Moving away from the wistful melancholy that permeated her last record, here Jessie Ware takes to the dancefloor – and you’ll want to join her.”