Jessie Ware postpones the rest of her UK tour after crew members contract COVID

Jessie Ware has been forced to postpone the remaining dates of her UK tour after her crew members contracted COVID.

The ‘What’s Your Pleasure?‘ singer was due to perform at the Glasgow O2 Academy last night (December 9) but the show was pulled at the last minute.

She was due to perform at Bristol’s Marble Factory tomorrow (December 11) and two nights at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on Sunday (12) and Monday (13) but they have been put back.

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, the singer said: “I’m completely devastated to announce that sadly, we have to reschedule the remaining shows of the ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ tour.

“We tried hard to make sure the tour was as safe as possible but unfortunately Covid has found a way to scupper my disco dreams. More crew members tested positive this morning and whilst we attempted to find a way to save the show and keep going till the end, it feels irresponsible to do so.

“Everyone has worked so hard on pulling this show together & I am proud of what we have created. The show is there ready and waiting for you all when it is safe enough to do so.”

The singer confirmed all tickets remain valid for the rescheduled shows.

The tour was previously moved from April 2021 to December due to ongoing concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

The remaining tour dates are now as follows:

MAY 2022

26 – Marble Factory, Bristol

28 – O2 Brixton Academy, London

29 – O2 Brixton Academy, London

A new date for the Glasgow O2 Academy show will be announced soon, according to the singer.

In a four-star review of the her recent album, NME wrote: “An intoxicating cocktail of seductive beats, exhilarating choruses and sleek production, ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ is pure escapism. Moving away from the wistful melancholy that permeated her last record, here Jessie Ware takes to the dancefloor – and you’ll want to join her.”