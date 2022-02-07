Jessie Ware reschedules UK tour and announces new dates

Jessie Ware has rescheduled her UK tour and announced some new dates.

The ‘What’s Your Pleasure?‘ singer pulled four shows last December including two nights at the O2 Brixton Academy in London after her crew members contracted COVID.

“I’m completely devastated to announce that sadly, we have to reschedule the remaining shows of the ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ tour,” she said at the time

The jaunt was previously moved from April 2021 to December due to ongoing concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

She has now rescheduled her dates to May with the first of those cancelled at Bristol’s Marble Factory now going ahead on the May 26, while two new shows in Halifax and Edinburgh have been added to the jaunt on June 19 and 22. Tickets for the shows go on sale this Friday (February 11) and can be purchased here.

Announcing her return, the singer said: “Finally, I am so pleased to tell you that the ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ Live will resume in May! And we have added some extra dates. I really can’t wait to see you. Original tickets remain for rescheduled shows. tickets for new shows on sale this Friday 10am.” You can view the full list of dates below.

In a four-star review of her recent album, NME wrote: “An intoxicating cocktail of seductive beats, exhilarating choruses and sleek production, ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ is pure escapism. Moving away from the wistful melancholy that permeated her last record, here Jessie Ware takes to the dancefloor – and you’ll want to join her.”