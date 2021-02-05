Jessie Ware reschedules UK tour for December 2021

Jessie Ware has announced that she is moving her April 2021 tour to the end of the year due to ongoing concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The ‘What’s Your Pleasure’ singer will now hit the road in December this year, kicking off at Birmingham’s O2 Academy on December 1 before wrapping up with two dates at the O2 Academy Brixton on December 12 and 13.

“I’m so sorry we can’t make the April ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ tour work, it’s just not safe yet BUT we’ll see each other in December and I can’t wait. I promise it will be worth it. Original tickets remain valid on rescheduled dates,” Ware told her fans.

You can check out the new dates in full below.

DECEMBER 2021

1 – Birmingham O2 Academy

2 – Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

3 – Southampton O2 Guildhall

5 – Newcastle O2 Academy

7 – Leeds O2 Academy

9 – Glasgow O2 Academy

11 – Bristol Marble Factory

12 – London O2 Academy Brixton

13 – London O2 Academy Brixton

Today (February 5) also sees Ware releasing ‘Remember Where You Are’, the latest effort from her fourth album ‘What’s Your Pleasure‘.

In a four-star review of the record, NME wrote: “An intoxicating cocktail of seductive beats, exhilarating choruses and sleek production, ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ is pure escapism. Moving away from the wistful melancholy that permeated her last record, here Jessie Ware takes to the dancefloor – and you’ll want to join her.”