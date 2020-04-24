Jessie Ware shares groove-driven new track ‘Ooh La La’

Jessie Ware has shared the latest taste of her forthcoming fourth album ‘What’s Your Pleasure’, in the form of slick, groove-driven new single ‘Ooh La La’.

You can take a look at the lyric video to the 80s disco-infused new single below.

Advertisement

The upcoming LP, Ware’s fourth studio album, is the follow-up to the singer’s 2017 album ‘Glasshouse’. She previously previewed the album in November with the club-ready single ‘Mirage (Don’t Stop)’.

That was followed by ‘Spotlight’ in February, which came complete with a Jovan Todorovic-directed video, which was filmed in Belgrade aboard former Yugoslavian Dictator Tito’s infamous Blue Train.

‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ features credits from the likes of Kindness, Metronomy’s Joseph Mount and Arctic Monkeys producer James Ford, and was initially due for release on June 5 but has been pushed back two weeks to June 19.

Speaking about the making of ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’, Ware said: “It feels so amazing to be back making music, so much has happened recently. Some crazy exciting things but I feel so happy to be back to my first love. Music was the first scene that truly embraced me!

“I feel like these last few years I’ve had to do some exploration to figure out what I wanted to write about musically again and learn new things about myself.

Advertisement

“I’ve been yearning for that escapism, groove and maybe it’s time to say goodbye to the melancholy Jessie.”