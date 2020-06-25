Jessie Ware shares huge new single ‘Soul Control’

Jessie Ware releases new album ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ tomorrow (June 26), and has shared another new song from it.

The huge, poppy ‘Soul Control’ is the latest preview of the record, which was due out last week (June 19), but was delayed a week in solidarity with Black Lives Matter protests happening across the globe.

Announcing that she was pushing the album – which was due to come out on US holiday Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in the country – back, Ware said: “It’s been brought to my attention that June 19 is in fact a special date in American history.

“It’s an incredibly important day for black voices, and I don’t want to distract from those voices or those experiences or stories in any way.”

Listen to ‘Soul Control’ below.

Reviewing new album ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’, NME wrote: “An intoxicating cocktail of seductive beats, exhilarating choruses and sleek production, ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ is pure escapism.

“Moving away from the wistful melancholy that permeated her last record, here Jessie Ware takes to the dancefloor – and you’ll want to join her.”

Jessie Ware recently announced details of a UK tour for April 2021, and has added a second date at London’s Brixton Academy on April 25.

See Jessie Ware’s full list of 2021 UK tour dates below.

APRIL 2021

Wednesday 14 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

Thursday 15 – Newcastle, O2 Academy

Friday 16 – Leeds, O2 Academy

Sunday 18 – Manchester, Victoria Warehouse

Monday 19 – Birmingham, Birmingham Academy

Wednesday 21 – Bristol, Marble Factory

Thursday 22 – Southampton, Guildhall

Saturday 24 – London, O2 Academy Brixton