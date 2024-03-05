Jessie Ware shares her love for The Last Dinner Party: “Maybe we’ll be best friends, maybe we’ll collaborate”

Jessie Ware has shared her love for The Last Dinner Party, and revealed her hopes to join forces with the band in the future. Watch our interview above.

The moment took place on the red carpet for the BRIT Awards this weekend (March 2), when the pop icon spoke with NME ahead of the ceremony. On the night, Ware was nominated for the Artist of the Year award, and was up against Arlo Parks, Dave, Fred again.., Little Simz, Olivia Dean and RAYE, with the latter ultimately taking home the trophy.

During the interview with NME, Ware shared her admiration for other artists nominated that night – in particular, rising British indie band The Last Dinner Party.

“I think The Last Dinner Party are really cool. I really like them and I’m really excited for them,” she said. “[I’m excited] to see more from them and hear more. Good music”

“We were both at an awards show and they were performing,” she said, recalling how she discovered the group. “Actually, this was before their album [‘Prelude To Ecstasy’] came out! My producer James Ford produced their record, which I had no idea about. They’re fab. They’re wicked, I like them.”

The ‘Free Yourself’ singer also recalled meeting frontwoman Abigail Morris and co. in an unconventional location, and dropped a hint that she wants to team up with the band for new music.

“I met them in a toilet the other night! I said that I liked them and they said ‘Thank you’,” she said, laughing. “Maybe we’ll go to an afterparty now, maybe we’ll be best friends, maybe we’ll collaborate. I don’t know, but I like them. I’d like to borrow some of their clothes too, they always look fab.”

Jessie Ware dropped her latest album ‘That! Feels Good’ last spring – an LP which went on to see the singer shortlisted for the Mercury Prize Award and receive a four-star review from NME.

“Labelling an album as ‘the real me’ is a line used all too often by pop stars, a declaration that often prefaces some lukewarm music, but the London vocalist’s fifth record feels genuinely enveloping,” it read.

“‘That! Feels Good!’ is a maximalist tour de force of glossy pop sounds. A liberating collection that seeks to paint a three-dimensional picture of Ware… This album sees her embrace a Sasha Fierce-like alter ego in a celebration of dancing and female agency.”

Recalling what it was like to receive such a positive response to ‘That! Feels Good!’, Ware told NME: “It’s really wonderful, I’m having a great time. I think my fans are too. We’re all having a lovely time so long may it continue!”.

Later this year, the pop icon is set to perform alongside Michael Kiwanuka, Faithless and Bicep at Wilderness Festival 2024, and will also be making an appearance at Forwards Festival, as well as LCD Soundsystem and Loyle Carner. Find tickets to her upcoming shows here.