Jessie Ware shares new Melanie C remix of ‘Free Yourself’

Jessie Ware has shared a new remix of her single ‘Free Yourself’.

The track, which was co-written with Coffee Clarence JR and British producer Stuart Price, was originally released in the summer.

Now, Spice Girl Melanie C has put her own spin on the track, turning the song into a club banger. You can listen to it below.

The track was previously billed as a teaser for Ware’s upcoming fifth studio album.

Her previous album 2021’s ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ received a four-out-of-five star review from NME with Hannah Mylrea praising Ware’s rediscovery of her disco, funk and groove roots in “a collection of exhilarating floor-fillers that fuse future-facing production with heady ‘80s sounds.”

Meanwhile, members of the Spice Girls reunited over the weekend at Geri Horner‘s belated 50th birthday party.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (November 7), David Beckham – who’s married to Victoria – posted a clip of his wife, Horner, Emma Bunton and Melanie C dancing and singing along to the Spice Girls’ 1996 single ‘Say You’ll Be There’.

“Special celebrating Ginger 🇬🇧 this weekend and even more special to capture this moment of the girls. A friendship for Life,” Beckham captioned the video. “[Mel B] you were missed.”

The Spice Girls recently released a new and expanded 25th anniversary edition of their 1997 album ‘Spiceworld’.

The girl group – minus Victoria – hit the road for the first time in 11 years in 2019, playing a run of huge stadium concerts across the UK and Ireland. There has since been rumours surrounding another potential live return.

Back in September, Melanie C said: “We do want to do [more] shows, they’re just not arranged yet.

“We’re constantly talking trying to work it out and make it work for everybody. But that yeah, that’s my number one wish.”

In October, she also said they are “always working” on a reunion with Victoria Beckham.