Jessie Ware shares why she missed out on opening for Prince

Jessie Ware recently revealed to NME why she missed out on the opportunity to open for Prince.

Speaking to NME for the latest In Conversation series, Ware shared the reason why she had to pass up on the opportunity to open for the late pop icon on his 2014 ‘Hit & Run’ tour – jokingly blaming having to go to Greece to plan for her wedding.

“I was supposed to be opening for him at a Birmingham gig,” she said. “I knew he liked me because he used to do these live streams as a DJ, and he started playing ‘Wildest Moments’. I was like, ‘Wow, Prince knows who I am!’”

Advertisement

She continued: “It was the greatest compliment in the world. I know everyone has got a Prince story, and mine is that I never got to meet him because I annoyingly had to go to Greece to do a wedding recce! Look, my husband is semi-worth it… but honestly, it’s a big regret.”

Though meeting the late Prince is sadly no longer in her cards, she told NME what was currently on her career bucket list. “I’m looking forward to playing big festivals and really cementing myself as an artist that people want to see live,” she said.

“Maybe you don’t know about me but have heard that the live show is really good fun – it’s not supposed to be self-indulgent, it’s supposed to be a good time for everyone. That is something I love and cherish about live music, so that’s my true ambition: to be a brilliant live performer,” she added.

Advertisement

Ware’s fifth album, ‘That! Feels Good!’ was released last week. In a four-star review, NME shared the LP “is a maximalist tour de force of glossy pop sounds. A liberating collection that seeks to paint a three-dimensional picture of Ware – as “a lover, a freak and a mother”, as she sings on ‘Pearls’ – this album sees her embrace a Sasha Fierce-like alter ego in a celebration of dancing and female agency.”

In other news, Ware is set to embark on a North American tour this autumn. Check out the dates below and visit here for tickets.

Jessie Ware’s North American autumn 2023 tour dates are:

OCTOBER

5 – Chicago, IL, The Vic

10 – Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Palladium

11 – San Francisco, CA, Regency Ballroom

16 – Washington, DC, 9:30 Club

19 – Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer

20 – New York, NY, Terminal 5

23 – Toronto, ON, Rebel Entertainment Complex