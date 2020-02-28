Listen to Jessie Ware’s ‘Spotlight’ from new album ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’

Jessie Ware has released her new single ‘Spotlight’, which is taken from her forthcoming new album ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ — you can watch the video for the track below.

The upcoming LP, Ware’s fourth studio album, is the follow-up to the London singer’s 2017 album ‘Glasshouse’. She previously previewed the album in November with the club-ready single ‘Mirage (Don’t Stop)’.

‘What’s Your Pleasure?’ is set for release on June 5, and features credits from the likes of Kindness, Metronomy’s Joseph Mount and Arctic Monkeys producer James Ford.

Ware has further previewed the record by releasing the single ‘Spotlight’ today (February 28). You can watch the Jovan Todorovic-directed video for the song, which was filmed in Belgrade aboard former Yugoslavian Dictator Tito’s infamous Blue Train, below.

Addressing ‘Spotlight’, Ware described it by saying: “It’s melodramatic, it’s romantic, it’s everything that I love, and it’s got a bit of a beat.”

Speaking about the making of ‘What’s Your Pleasure?’, Ware said: “I feel like these last few years I’ve had to do some exploration to figure out what I wanted to write about musically again and learn new things about myself.

“I’ve been yearning for that escapism, groove and maybe it’s time to say goodbye to the melancholy Jessie.”