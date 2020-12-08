Jessy Lanza announces ’24/7′ mixtape and shares Foodman remix of ‘Alexander’

Jessy Lanza has announced a new mixtape called ’24/7′ and has shared a new track – listen to ‘Alexander (Foodman Remix)’ below.

Due out this Friday (December 11), the tape features remixes of songs from the Canadian electronic musician’s recent album ‘All The Time’, which arrived back in July.

In addition to collaborations with the likes of Kate NV, Visible Cloaks, Proc Fiskal, Loraine James, the ‘Lick In Heaven’ singer also teams up with Foodman on the ‘Alexander’ remix.

Lanza shared a video for the new remix, which you can watch here:

Back in April, Lanza shared a DJ set performed from her home during the early stages of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

The Canadian artist recorded the hour-long show from her sofa for NYC station The Lot Radio.

Featured in the set was music from MHYSA, Addison Groove, Ikonika and more. Accompanying visuals were provided by director Winston Holmes Case, who has previously worked with the likes of Paramore, The xx and Grimes.

In the video, Lanza was seen controlling the equipment set up on her lounge coffee table. At the end of the 60 minutes, she sipped on a glass of red wine before sitting back to relax on her sofa.

