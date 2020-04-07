Watch Jessy Lanza perform an hour-long DJ set from her sofa

Jessy Lanza has shared a DJ set performed from her home during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown – you can check it out below.

The Canadian electronic artist, who is due to release her third album later this year, recorded the hour-long show from her sofa for NYC station The Lot Radio.

Featured in the set is music from MHYSA, Addison Groove, Ikonika and more. Accompanying visuals were provided by director Winston Holmes Case, who has previously worked with the likes of Paramore, The xx and Grimes.

In the video, we see Lanza control equipment set up on her lounge coffee table. At the end of the 60 minutes, she sips on a glass of red wine before sitting back to relax on her sofa.

This comes as many other artists continue to share new content online in a bid to entertain fans in self-isolation. Most recently, Charli XCX began posting updates on her new quarantine album while Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong launched a series of weekly covers.

Jessy Lanza, meanwhile, returned with the track ‘Lick In Heaven‘ back in February. The song marked her first new material since 2016’s ‘Oh No’.

In a statement, the musician explained that the track was “about being angry with people and not knowing what to do about it”.

“I find that when I’m a certain combo of sad and angry I reach a point of provocation where I can’t stop myself from going nuclear,” she added.

