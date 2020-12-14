Jesy Nelson has quit Little Mix, explaining that being a pop star has “really taken a toll on my mental health”.

The singer, who last month announced she was taking an extended break from the group due to “private medical reasons”, has now formally left the group.

Little Mix shared the news on Twitter today (December 14) while Nelson posted a separate statement on her Instagram.

Advertisement Nelson said she had made her decision “after much consideration and with a heavy heart”.

"I need to spend some time with the people I love, doing things that make me happy," she wrote. "The past nine years in Little Mix has been the most incredible time of my life. We have achieved things I never thought possible. From winning out first Brit Award to our sold out shows at the O2. Making friends and fans all over the world I can't thank you all enough from the bottom of my heart for making me feel like the luckiest girl in the world," her post continued. "The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard." She rounded off the post (read in full above): "Most of all I want to say thank you to Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne for creating some of the most amazing memories I'll never forget."

The remaining members wrote on Twitter: “After an amazing 9 years together Jesy has made the decision to leave Little Mix. This is an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy.

“We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being. We are still very much enjoying our Little Mix journey and the 3 of us are not ready for it to be over.”

The band continued: “We know that Jesy leaving the group is going to be really upsetting news for our fans. We love you guys so much and are so grateful for your loyalty and continued support of all of us.

“We’re looking forward to seeing so many of you on tour. Love always, Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne xxx”

Nelson, along with her bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall, formed Little Mix during the eighth series of The X-Factor in 2011, which the group went on to win in December of that year.

Little Mix’s most recent album, ‘Confetti’, was released earlier this month and is the follow-up to 2018’s ‘LM5’.

