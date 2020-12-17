Jesy Nelson has thanked her fans for their “love and support” following her departure from Little Mix to focus on her mental health.

The singer announced her departure from the pop group earlier this week, revealing in a statement that “being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard.”

Nelson has thanked her fans today (December 17) through a new message on her Instagram Stories.

“I just want to say thank you so much to every one of you that has shown me so much love and support over the past few days,” she wrote. “Some of your messages have made me feel so emotional and I appreciate it so much.

“Love you all.”

The remaining members of Little Mix showed their support for Nelson and her decision in a statement that was released earlier this week. After an amazing 9 years together Jesy has made the decision to leave Little Mix. This is an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy. — Little Mix (@LittleMix) December 14, 2020 “After an amazing nine years together Jesy has made the decision to leave Little Mix. This is an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy,” the group said.

“We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being.

“We are still very much enjoying our Little Mix journey and the 3 of us are not ready for it to be over.”

