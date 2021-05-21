Jesy Nelson signs first solo record deal since leaving Little Mix

Jesy Nelson has announced that she’s signed her first solo record deal since leaving Little Mix last year.

The singer, who left the girl band in December, has secured a deal with Polydor to release music as a solo artist.

She wrote on Instagram: “So excited to announce that I’ve signed my first ever solo record deal with Polydor.

“This is such a pinch-me moment. I cannot wait for you guys to hear what I’ve been working on.”

It’s yet to be confirmed when new music will arrive, but recent social media activity has seen Nelson in the studio with the production team Loosechange, who previously produced Little Mix’s 2016 hit ‘Touch’.

Little Mix, meanwhile, made history last week by becoming the first girl group to win the Best British Group award at this year’s BRITs.

“We have been together for 10 years… it’s been the best years of our lives,” they said in their acceptance speech. “We have gone through so much. We’ve had so much fun, made so many beautiful memories.”

Paying tribute to Nelson, they said: “We want to start by thanking our incredible fans, of course Jesy and our amazing team…

“It’s not easy being a female in the UK pop industry. We’ve seen the white male dominance, misogyny, sexism and lack of diversity.

“We’re proud of how we’ve stuck together, stood our ground, surrounded ourselves with strong women and are now using our voices more than ever.”