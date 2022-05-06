Death Row Records singer Jewell Caples has reportedly died

Jewell Caples, who was known as the ‘First Lady’ of Death Row Records, has reportedly died. She was 54 years odl.

The news was shared by her former Death Row Records collaborator Daz Dillinger, who posted the news on Instagram earlier today (May 6).

“RIP @iamjewellcaples. IM SAD THIS REALLY HURT BUT JEWELLZ PASSED THIS MORNING,” he wrote alongside a picture of the singer. “WOW DEATHROW FOR LIFE. WE GONE MISS HER.”CLASSIC MUSIC. FAMILY OVER EVERYTHING.”

As yet, no official statement has been released regarding Caples’ death. NME has reached out to representatives for Caples for comment.

The R&B singer-songwriter was known for working with the iconic Hip Hop label and making hits with the likes of Dr Dre and N.W.A. She appeared on Dre’s ‘The Chronic’ and Snoop Dogg’s ‘Doggystyle,’ as well as Tupac’s ‘All Eyez On Me.’

Fans have taken to social media to pay tribute. One fan wrote: “Woah man…RIP Jewell. She graced so many classic Death Row joints. A beautiful voice and underrated ingredient in West Coast hip hop. Peace to her family & loved ones.”

Another added: “RIP to one of the unsung stars of 90’s era Death Row, Jewell.”

woah man…RIP Jewell. she graced so many classic Death Row joints. a beautiful voice and underrated ingredient in West Coast hip hop. Peace to her family & loved ones 🕊🙏 pic.twitter.com/s5uVrUkP9u — DJ Short (@_DJShort) May 6, 2022

R.I.P JEWELL…

She was a female Nate Dogg..blessed many hooks..#FUNFACT: Thats Jewell singing on the hook to Bone Thugs N Harmony "For The Love of Money".. She was with Ruthless before Death Row pic.twitter.com/Z4HUmLdoWZ — BIG MALCOLM X PLAY COUSIN (@Omowale99949437) May 6, 2022

RIP to one of the unsung stars of 90's era Death Row, Jewell🙏🕊 pic.twitter.com/4I3E1CuYlx — madlib fan acct (@TheRealAntonioA) May 6, 2022

This is absolutely crushing me to say this but Rest In Peace to singer Jewell from Death Row/ Dogg Pound fame. pic.twitter.com/Kr2hIXMMuh — Mr. Consistency (@DjChubbESwagg) May 6, 2022

