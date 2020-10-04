Jhené Aiko urges people to hit the polls with powerful new song ‘Vote’

Jhené Aiko has released a new song to encourage people to hit the polls for the upcoming US presidential election – you can listen to ‘Vote’ below.

Teaming up with hit show Black-ish, which stars Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross and Lawrence Fishburne, Aiko’s new song is set to feature in a pair of back-to-back episodes which will follow the Johnsons as they navigate the upcoming election.

“Now more than ever it is vital that we all vote” Aiko said about the song, which hears her sing: “I just wanna get to the ballot/ I just wanna feel like I’m valid/ Put in my vote, I can have it.”

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Vote’ below:

The song follows Aiko’s gorgeous summer anthem ‘Summer 2020’. Taken from the deluxe edition of her third studio album, ‘CHILOMBO’, the breezy track samples Kool & The Gang‘s ‘Summer Madness’.

The upcoming Black-ish specials, directed by Oscar winner Matthew A. Cherry (Hair Love), will see Junior (Marcus Scribner) embarking on his journey as a first-time voter and Dre (Anderson) launching an exploration into local politics.

Presented in part as an animated episode, the official season seven premiere will air on ABC in the US on Wednesday, October 21.

Meanwhile, Big Sean has shared more details about the much anticipated follow-up to his 2016 collaborative album ‘TWENTY88’ which he released with Jhené Aiko.

Advertisement

“We were actually talking about it last night,” he told NME. “Ideas have definitely been started, but nothing like all the way done.”

He continued: “There’s definitely some ideas we’ve started, with her producer Julian [Quan Viet Le]. We’ve definitely got some stuff with Fisticuffs and some stuff with my producers too. It’s definitely there, we just gotta lock in on it.”