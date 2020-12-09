Jhené Aiko explains why she no longer uses N-word in her music

Jhené Aiko has addressed why she stopped using the N-word in her music.

The singer was responding to someone who asked her earlier this week to detail her ethnicity. “Whispers, cat hair, slauson asphalt and sand from venice beach,” Aiko replied on Monday (December 7).

In a since-deleted second tweet, she added: “I am less black than someone half black, but also less white that someone half white… and asian is the least thing i am. lol. So at this point, it’s whatever they want me to be.”

whispers, cat hair, slauson asphalt and sand from venice beach — Chilombo (@JheneAiko) December 7, 2020

The R&B artist – who released her third album ‘CHILOMBO’ in March – then explained why she no longer uses the N-word.

“Actually wait! lol. i would like to say one more thing that hopefully simplifies this statement,” she wrote. “The discussion stemmed from the use of the n word in my music, in the past…and I let it be known i haven’t in a while and chose not to use it anymore moving forward out of respect and consideration to my ancestors and the individuals who feel uncomfortable when i say it.”

She continued [quotes via HipHopDX]: “I have a japanese grandfather and a creole/dominican grandmother on my mothers side… and both of my fathers parents are black and white. my dna results came in 25% asian, 33% african and 34% european.

“So that is what i was referencing in the tweet. also, those dna sites update and change from time to time so who actually knows. Ok now im done explaining, promise i am human and i see you all as family regardless of how u view me.”

