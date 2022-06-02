Jhené Aiko, Questlove, Killer Mike and more to perform at Juneteenth concert

Jhené Aiko, Questlove, and Killer Mike are among the musicians set to perform at the Hollywood Bowl as part of a Juneteethn concert event.

The ‘Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom’ event will celebrate the 157th anniversary of Juneteenth and highlight the ongoing fight for equality in the Black community. Other artists set to perform include Mickey Guyton, Earth Wind & Fire and The Roots. The performance is set to broadcast live on CNN on June 19. View the full line-up poster below.

“This is the most important event we’ve ever produced at Live Nation Urban,” said president Shawn Gee. “It’s a moment to celebrate and reflect on Black independence and the Black experience. It’s also a moment to raise awareness and shine light on the miles we still need to travel to true equity. We hope to see you there.”

Last year on June 15, the Senate passed a resolution declaring Juneteenth (short for “June Nineteenth”) a federal holiday in the US. The holiday was first celebrated in Texas, when on that date in 1865 enslaved people were told by federal troops that the Emancipation Proclamation had set them free more than two years earlier.

“I’m thrilled that CNN is broadcasting this historic event for our viewers across the globe to celebrate and understand the significance of Juneteenth,” said Chris Licht, chairman-CEO of CNN Worldwide.

Johnita P. Due, CNN Worldwide’s SVP and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer added: “Our commitment to amplifying Black voices and those of other marginalized groups is paramount to remaining the worldwide leader in news. Through musical performances and thoughtful storytelling we will embody the excellence and resilience of the Black community in the continued pursuit for freedom and social justice.”

Questlove will not only be performing with The Roots, but also serves as a musical director for the concert event. The Oscar award-winning artist joined Adele, Japanese Breakfast, and more on the 2022 Time 100 list earlier this year. The annual list spotlights the “pioneers, leaders, titans, artists, innovators and icons” of the past year.