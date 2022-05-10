Jiho addresses departure from OH MY GIRL in handwritten letter

Former OH MY GIRL member Jiho has addressed her departure from the girl group, after seven years with the K-pop act.

Yesterday (May 9), WM Entertainment revealed that the idol had left OH MY GIRL, as well as the agency, following the expiration of her contract with them. The company also announced that the remaining members of OH MY GIRL would be continue on as a six-member act.

Shortly after the agency broke the news, Jiho took to OH MY GIRL’s official fan café site to address her departure through a handwritten note. “I spoke numerous times with our agency about the future and we concluded that moving forward, we would support each other’s paths,” she wrote, per Soompi.

“In the future, I will be supporting OH MY GIRL’s promotions as a member of Miracle (the group’s fanbase) and not as a member of OH MY GIRL,” added the singer. “Thanks to you all, I was able to grow and be happy for the past seven years.”

Jiho also briefly mentioned her future endeavours, the details of which she “can’t yet share”, and promised to continue working hard to return the support of her longtime fans. “Let’s support [OH MY GIRL] together in the future,” she finished. This marks the end of her seven years with the group and agency.

In March, OH MY GIRL returned with their sophomore studio album ‘Real Love’, alongside its lead single of the same name. The release had marked the group’s first domestic release in 10 months, since their eighth mini-album ‘Dear OHMYGIRL’, which dropped last May.