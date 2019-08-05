Kang Daniel and TWICE’s Jihyo have reportedly been dating since January

They met through a fellow K-pop idol

The K-pop world has a new power couple: Kang Daniel and TWICE’s Park Jihyo.

According to South Korean news agency Dispatch, the two stars have been dating since the beginning of the year. The duo reportedly met through another musician in the K-pop industry, according to a source close to both artists.

“A sunbae [Korean for a senior in an organisation or industry] close to Kang Daniel and Jihyo introduced them,” the source said, as translated by Soompi.

On August 1, the couple were spotted on a date in Seoul’s Hannam neighbourhood. The couple reportedly had met at Kang’s home and spent their time together in UN Village, a gated community within the district. Check out the images below.

It also appears that Park’s girl group, TWICE, are aware of her relationship with Kang. The Dispatch report also stated that an unnamed member of the group had chauffeured Park to one of her dates with Kang, returning later in the day to pick her up.

Park and Kang’s respective labels, JYP Entertainment and Konnect Entertainment, have since confirmed the relationship and announced that the couple “have good feelings towards each other”.

Kang recently made his solo debut with the ‘Color on Me’ EP, which was released on July 25. On the other hand, Park is currently on tour with TWICE, who are scheduled to perform on August 17 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.