Jim Carrey recalls hesitance to appearing on The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’: “I love you, but I don’t want to do any work”

Jim Carrey has admitted in a new interview that he was initially not interested in collaborating with The Weeknd and appearing on the singer’s most recent album, ‘Dawn FM’.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the 60-year-old actor explained how The Weeknd – who is also Carrey’s neighbour – originally pitched him the role of ‘Dawn FM”s radio DJ. “He put it to me that he was doing this thing that was the radio station in purgatory,” Carrey said. “I was like, ‘I love you, but I don’t want to do any work.'”

After originally declining the role, however, Carrey said that he found himself “waking up in the middle of the night” and coming up with ideas for the character. “I started spitting bars, of all things, for God’s sake,” he added with a laugh. Eventually, Carrey agreed to be involved in the project and submitted multiple takes in character as the DJ for The Weeknd to use.

“I said to him, ‘Use nothing at all, or use a line here and there if you want to, but I don’t have to be in it, whatever’,” said Carrey. “He said, ‘No, it’s fire, you gotta do this,’ and gave me a really beautiful place on the album… I’m so gratified.”

Upon the album’s release in January 2022, Carrey praised ‘Dawn FM’ as a “deep and elegant” album. “I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony,” Carrey tweeted of The Weeknd at the time. The singer responded with his own tweet, saying that Carrey’s involvement in the record was “kismet”.

The Weeknd is currently on the ‘After Hours ‘Til Dawn’ stadium tour, which is taking him through North America. Carrey, meanwhile, most recently reprised his role as Doctor Robotnik in Sonic The Hedgehog 2, which was released in April.