Jim Carrey says The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’ album is “deep and elegant”

Ahead of its release this Friday, Jim Carrey has described The Weeknd‘s new album, ‘Dawn FM’, as “deep and elegant”.

The LP was announced with a trailer earlier today (January 4), with The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) having teased its imminent arrival over the New Year’s weekend.

Carrey is listed as a collaborator on the record – alongside the likes of Quincy Jones, Lil Wayne, Tyler, The Creator and Oneohtrix Point Never – and narrates the trailer’s outro. “You are now listening to 103.5, Dawn FM,” Carrey says suavely. “You’ve been in the dark for way too long. It’s time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms.”

Following the announcement of ‘Dawn FM’, Carrey took to Twitter to praise the album. “It danced me around the room,” he wrote, noting that he was “thrilled to play a part in [Tesfaye’s] symphony.”

Tesfaye echoed the actor and comedian’s praise, replying: “Thank you for being a part of this. It’s kismet. Full circle.”

Thank you for being a part of this. It’s kismet. Full circle 🥲 https://t.co/elXzYAkpYH — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 3, 2022

Though it’s currently unclear what Carrey contributed to ‘Dawn FM’ beyond his narration, his collaboration with Tesfaye is not entirely unexpected. The pair have been close friends for years, as Tesfaye told Variety in 2020, noting that he and Carey were introduced over text and then realised they were actually neighbours.

“I texted him the address of my condo in LA, and he said, ‘I can literally see your place from my balcony,’ and we got out telescopes and were waving to each other,” Tesfaye said. “On my [30th] birthday, he called and told me to look out my window, and on his balcony he had these giant red balloons, and he picked me up and we went to breakfast. It was surreal. Jim Carrey was my first inspiration to be any kind of performer…”

‘Dawn FM’ is the follow-up to 2020’s ‘After Hours’. Tesfaye has released multiple songs, remixes, collaborations and music videos since then. In August, he released a video teaser for the new album alongside its lead single ‘Take My Breath’.

2021 saw Tesfaye release a string of collaborative tracks, including his ‘Save Your Tears’ remix with Ariana Grande, ‘You Right’ with Doja Cat, ‘Better Believe’ with Belly and Young Thug, ‘Die For It’ with Belly and Nas, ‘Moth To A Flame’ with Swedish House Mafia, and ‘One Right Now’ with Post Malone.

Outside of music, he also began work on the forthcoming HBO series The Idol, in which he stars and co-writes.

Last month, he appeared on a new Aaliyah single, ‘Poison’. The team-up was released via Blackground Records 2.0 and Empire ahead of a posthumous studio album by Aaliyah, which is due to arrive at a later date.