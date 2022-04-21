Jim Jarmusch directs Cat Power’s music video for Pogues cover

Cat Power, aka Chan Marshall has today (April 21) shared a new video for her cover of The Pogues hit, ‘A Pair Of Brown Eyes’ – check out the video below.

The video has been directed by Paterson director Jim Jarmusch and it’s the first time the pair have collaborated on a work together.

Speaking about the project, Jarmusch said: “As someone who deeply loves Cat Power’s music, getting to collaborate with [Cat Power] on this video was like a dream come true,”

“She’s so inspiring to me, of course as an artist, but she’s also just such an extraordinary person.”

Watch the video here:

The track is taken from Power’s latest album, ‘Covers’, which sees the musician interpreting other people’s songs.

In a review of the album, NME said: “There’s nothing in the world like a Cat Power cover version. The artist also known as Chan Marshall made herself known as one of the 21st century’s finest interpreters of other artists’ material – her re-imaginings as emotionally devastating as they are decidedly dreamlike – at the very beginning of the millennium.

“…Often, cover records are dismissed as simply a bit of fun or as an indulgent aside to an artists’ original output, but when Cat Power does it, it’s nothing less than soul-nourishing.”

Meanwhile, Cat Power is among the new support acts that have been announced for Pearl Jam‘s pair of Hyde Park shows this summer.

Pearl Jam will play at the BST Hyde Park series in central London on July 8 and 9, with Pixies already set to support the band on the opening night.

BST Hyde Park announced a host of support acts for both shows. Cat Power, White Reaper, The Murder Capital, The Glorious Sons, Simon Townshend, La Luz, Sick Joy and Dream Nails will all play on July 8 prior to Pearl Jam’s headline slot.

While Stereophonics lead the support acts on July 9, with Imelda May, The Last Internationale, La Luz, JJ Wilde and The Wild Things also set to perform.