Jimi Hendrix penis cast set to be unveiled at Iceland museum next month

A cast of Jimi Hendrix‘s penis is set to be unveiled at the Phallological Museum in Iceland next month.

The cast, which was created by Cynthia Albritton in February 1968 while Hendrix was on tour in Chicago, will be revealed during a closed event at the museum’s premises in downtown Reykjavik in early June.

Known as the “Plaster Caster”, Albritton, who also made penis moulds for Buzzcocks’ Pete Shelley and Dead Kennedys frontman Jello Biafra, donated the cast to the Icelandic institution shortly before her death in April.

Advertisement

“It is with feelings of sadness and pride that The Phallological Museum announces that prior to passing, Cynthia ʹPlaster Casterʹ Albritton, decided to donate to the museum with one of a few casts of Jimi Hendrix,” the museum wrote yesterday (May 23) on Twitter.

Hendrix phallus cast to The Icelandic Phallological Museum.

It is with feelings of sadness and pride, that The Phallological Museum announces that prior to passing, Cynthia ʹPlaster Casterʹ Albritton, decided to donate to the museum with one of a few casts of Jimi Hendrix. — Phallological Museum (@Phallusmuseum) May 23, 2022

Though Albritton never had him as a subject, Gene Simmons wrote a song called ‘Plaster Caster’ for KISS‘ 1977 album ‘Love Gun’, which included the lyrics: “The plaster’s gettin’ harder and my love is perfection/ A token of my love for her collection.”

She held her first plaster cast exhibition in New York in 2000, and would go on to have work exhibited at MoMA PS1 years later. She was the subject of the 2001 documentary Plaster Caster by Jessica Villines.

In the latter part of Albritton’s career, she included male filmmakers and female artists’ breasts in her work, with names such as Peaches, Karen O and Stereolab’s Lætitia Sadie part of her collection.

The Icelandic Phallological Museum was opened in 1997 by Sigurður Hjartarson. It boasts the world’s largest display of penises and penile parts from every single mammal in Iceland as well as many foreign species for a total of nearly 300. You can find out more info here.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a signed Jimi Hendrix lyric sheet that was torn in half and given to two fans at a gig 55 years ago has finally been pieced back together.