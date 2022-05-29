Jimi Hendrix to be honoured with new Blue Plaque in London

The City of London is going to honour Jimi Hendrix with another Blue Plaque.

The plaque will be located at the Hard Rock Hotel in Marble Arch and will be unveiled on June 10 alongside the ‘Experience Hendrix L.L.C’ event.

The location marks Hendrix’s last London residence, which was then known as the Cumberland Hotel. Hendrix also wrote the lyrics to ‘Look Over Yonder’ and ‘Suddenly November Morning’ on the hotel’s stationary.

As part of the celebrations, there will be a screening of the Grammy-nominated documentary Music, Money, Madness… Jimi Hendrix In Maui as well as a question-and-answer session with Jimi’s sister Janie Hendrix, his producer and engineer Eddie Kramer, and the film’s director John McDermott.

The first Blue Plaque honouring Jimi was unveiled in 1997 at his 1968-69 Mayfair residence.

In a statement, Janie Hendrix said: “I’m so proud of my brother Jimi and his being honoured again in London. His mission was to spread love across the world through his music, and we continue to see that come to fruition all these years later.

“Eddie, John and I all look forward to interacting with people on June 10, whose lives were touched by Jimi in London — a city that was so important to him and his career.”

In other Jimi Hendrix news, Joni Mitchell announced last year that she would be releasing the recordings of two sets at a Canadian coffee shop that were recorded by Jimi Hendrix.

The singer’s performances at Ottawa’s Le Hibou Coffee House were captured by Hendrix in March 1968 during a two week residency by Mitchell ahead of the release of her debut album, ‘Song To A Seagull’.

The recording features on Mitchell’s collection ‘Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971)’, which was released late last year.

Recently, a signed Jimi Hendrix lyric sheet that was torn in half and given to two fans at a gig 55 years ago has finally been pieced back together.