Watch the captivating teaser for Jimin’s new single, ‘Set Me Free Pt.2’

BTS member Jimin has released a teaser for the music video of his upcoming solo single, ‘Set Me Free Pt.2’.

The clip opens with a close-up crane shot of Jimin, who looks menacingly at the camera. He then walks into the middle of a group of dancers as the camera flies around the room, with Jimin’s soaring vocals capping off the teaser: “You set me free.”

‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’ is the pre-release track of Jimin’s upcoming debut solo album ‘FACE’, due out next week on March 24. Meanwhile, ‘Set Me Free Pt.2 is set to be released this Friday (March 17) at 1pm KST.

Jimin previously released the tracklist for ‘FACE’, revealing that the record will feature bandmate RM as a contributor. The rapper is credited as a lyricist on two of the album’s songs – ‘Face Off’ and ‘Like Crazy’ – both of which are produced by long-time BTS collaborators Pdogg and GHSTLOOP.

Jimin also recently worked with Big Bang‘s Taeyang on the song ‘Vibe’. In an interview with NME, Taeyang described the collaboration as “very seamless”, after the duo first met at “some events and private gatherings” in 2022.

In other BTS news, RM recently teamed up with SE SO NEON’s So!YoON! on the song ‘Smoke Sprite’, the lead single of the latter’s sophomore studio album ‘Episode1 : Love’. The record also features previously released songs such as ‘BAD’ and ‘Canada’.