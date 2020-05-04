Jimmy Eat World and Best Coast‘s Bethany Cosentino have shared a cover of Crooked Fingers’ ‘Call To Love’.

They originally performed the track, which you can listen to below, as part of a livestream on April 17, on what would have been Record Store Day.

“I thought I’d take advantage of the fact that this isn’t live, and invite some other people to play with me,” frontman Jim Adkins said during the original livestream. “You’ll recognise Zach, our drummer from Jimmy Eat World… and I’ve also asked Bethany from Best Coast to sing with us. This is a song by a songwriter that I love a lot, [Archers of Loaf frontman] Eric Bachmann, and his working project Crooked Fingers.”

During the original performance, Jimmy Eat World also performed their own tracks – ‘Just Watch the Fireworks’, ‘A Sunday’ and ‘Get Right’.

Jimmy Eat World released their 10th album ‘Surviving’ in October last year. NME awarded the LP three stars and described it as “an exorcism of depression and self-doubt”, adding: “They came up among a crop of bands intent on mining nostalgia and living relentlessly in the past, but the group’s bold, brave steps forward are welcome.”

Adkins also told NME about how a quest for self-belief and rediscovery inspired their new album.

“Everyone has a hint of that specific voice that self-doubt manifests,” he added. “Your lesser self convinces you to let them have the keys. A lot of that stems from identifying with something that may not be true about yourself.

“You know, like, you’re just awkward, you’re just incapable of X, you’re just a drunk, you’re unfaithful – all of that’s only as true as you let it be. It requires you to face some uncomfortable truths about yourself, but once you’re able to do that, you’re kind of free.”

The band were due to hit the road for a UK and European tour next month, but several festival dates have been cancelled. Their own shows are still set to go ahead though.

They are due to play:

June 19 – Luxembourg City, LU Den Atelier

June 23 – Frankfurt, AM Main

June 24 – Prague, CZ Lucerna Music Bar

June 25 – Warsaw, PL Proxima

June 28 – Oslo, NO Parkteatret

June 30 – Cologne, DE E-Werk

July 1 – Berlin, DE Huxleys

July 5 – Amsterdam, NL Amsterdamse Bostheater

July 7 – Manchester, UK Academy

July 8 – London, UK O2 Academy Brixton