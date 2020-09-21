Jimmy Eat World and Thrice confirmed as headliners for 2000 Trees festival in 2021

Jimmy Eat World and Thrice have been confirmed to appear as headliners at next year’s 2000 Trees festival.

Both acts were set to appear at the 2020 event along with AFI before it was postponed in April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve tried for as long as possible to stay optimistic and keep the dream alive, but unfortunately we’ve been forced to take the incredibly tough decision to postpone 2000trees until July 8-11, 2021,” a statement from organisers read at the time. “After 13 years, we really can’t comprehend a summer without 2000trees, and we’re truly gutted.”

Jimmy Eat World will headline the first night on July 8 and Thrice on July 9 at Upcote Farm in Cheltenham. A third headliner for the 2021 event is yet to be announced.

For more information on tickets for 2021, head to the festival’s official website here.

Jimmy Eat World and Enter Shikari were among a host of acts that featured as part of a virtual replacement for the 2000 Trees Festival this year.

‘2000 Screens’, featured special live performances, podcasts and archival performances, streamed via the festival’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Eat World frontman Jim Adkins recently announced a new podcast series called Pass-Through Frequencies.

Hosted by Fender Guitars, the show sees Adkins delve into the craft of songwriting and the creative process through in-depth conversations with various special guests including Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus, Steve Aoki, Death Cab For Cutie‘s Ben Gibbard, Tegan Quinn, Fun’s Nate Reuss, Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional and David Bazan.