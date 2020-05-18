GAMING  

Jimmy Eat World announce rescheduled UK and European dates for 2021

The band were due to embark on a run of shows this summer but had to postpone them due to the coronavirus

By Will Lavin
Jimmy Eat World
Jimmy Eat World. CREDIT: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Jimmy Eat World have announced a rescheduled run of UK and European tour dates, set to take place in 2021.

Jim Adkins and co. were due to embark on a run of shows this summer, including a night at O2 Brixton Academy in London, but was forced to postpone them due to the coronavirus crisis.

Now, the band have announced a new run of shows, set to take place in 2021, starting in Luxembourg on June 18 and ending in Amsterdam on a date still to be confirmed.

“Although it comes as no surprise, we are unable to make it across the pond this summer,” the band said in a statement. “LUCKILY we have confirmed almost the entire run for next year!

“All tickets for rescheduled shows will be valid in 2021, but if you can’t make it, please refer to point of purchase for additional ticketing/refund information. Stay safe and stay tuned for more updates!”

Here are the new dates in full:

June 2021

18 – Luxembourg City, LU – Den Atelier
19 – Schessel, DE – Hurricane Festival
20 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, DE – Southside Festival
22 – Frankfurt, DE – Batschkapp
23 – Prague, CZ – Lucerna Music Bar
24 – Warsaw, PL – Proxima
27 – Cologne, DE – E-Werk
28 – Berlin, DE – Huxleys
30 – Oslo, NO – Parkteatret

July 2021

06 – Manchester, UK – Academy
07 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton
08 – Cheltenham, UK – 2000Trees Festival
10 – Glasgow, UK – TRNSMT Festival

TBA – Amsterdam, NL – Amsterdamse Bostheater

Meanwhile, Jimmy Eat World and Best Coast‘s Bethany Cosentino have shared a cover of Crooked Fingers’ ‘Call To Love’.

They originally performed the track, which you can listen to below, as part of a livestream on April 17, on what would have been Record Store Day.

“I thought I’d take advantage of the fact that this isn’t live, and invite some other people to play with me,” frontman Jim Adkins said during the original livestream. “You’ll recognise Zach, our drummer from Jimmy Eat World… and I’ve also asked Bethany from Best Coast to sing with us. This is a song by a songwriter that I love a lot, [Archers of Loaf frontman] Eric Bachmann, and his working project Crooked Fingers.”

