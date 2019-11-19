Jimmy Eat World announce UK tour for 2020 – including headline appearance at 2000 Trees Festival

They're taking new album 'Surviving' on the road

Jimmy Eat World have announced a UK and European tour for 2020 – check out the full schedule below.

The US four-piece, who returned with their tenth album ‘Surviving‘ last month, will hit the road in June for a string of shows across Europe. They’ll take to the stage in Luxembourg, Prague, Warsaw, Oslo, and Cologne throughout the month.

Following on from further dates in Berlin and Amsterdam, Jimmy Eat World will return to these shores in July for stop-offs at Manchester Academy and London’s 02 Academy Brixton. The following evening (July 9), the group will make a headline appearance at Cheltenham’s 2000 Trees Festival.

“We don’t usually announce trees bands before Christmas, but having Jimmy Eat World as Main Stage headliner just got us too damn excited,” said 2000 Trees booker James Scarlett of securing the slot. “I’m honestly absolutely certain this is going to be our biggest and best line-up ever.”

He added: “We have another 50-odd bands ready to go but I’m afraid you’ll have to wait until January for details.”

Tickets for Jimmy Eat World’s upcoming headline tour, meanwhile, will go on general sale this coming Friday (November 22). See the full schedule below.

Jimmy Eat World will play:

June 2020

19 Luxembourg City, LU Den Atelier

24 Prague, CZ Lucerna Music Bar

25 Warsaw, PL Proxima

28 Oslo, NO Parkteatret

30 Cologne, DE E-Werk

July 2020

2 Berlin, DE Huxleys

5 Amsterdam, NL Amsterdamse Bostheater

7 Manchester, UK Academy

8 London, UK O2 Academy Brixton

9 Cheltenham, UK 2000trees Festival

Reviewing Jimmy Eat World’s new LP ‘Surviving‘, NME‘s Will Richards concluded: “They came up among a crop of bands intent on mining nostalgia and living relentlessly in the past, but the group’s bold, brave steps forward are welcome.”

In an interview with NME ahead of the album’s release, the band’s frontman Jim Adkins discussed how the project tackled the divisions through society in Donald Trump’s America.

“There’s definitely something of the civilisation spiral in there,” he said. “The song ‘Criminal Energy’ has that. ‘Congratulations’ is pretty gnarly too. You can’t really escape it. If we were being honest about ourselves and what is affecting us, there’s a lot of wacky polarisation in the world today so we have to comment.”