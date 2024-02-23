Jimmy Eat World celebrate 25th anniversary of classic album ‘Clarity’ with vinyl ‘Phoenix Sessions’ release

Jimmy Eat World have released a live version of their third LP ‘Clarity’ in celebration of its 25th anniversary.

Titled ‘Clarity: Phoenix Sessions’, the limited edition two-LP set features all of the album’s original 13 songs which were recorded live during the band’s 2021 three-night livestream series of the same name, which featured them performing a different album in full during each show.

The album is pressed on a translucent sunkissed coloured vinyl and includes an extensive gatefold with previously unseen behind-the-scenes photos by Steve Thrasher along with notes from the band. ‘Clarity: Phoenix Sessions’ was self-produced by Jimmy Eat World and mixed by Jim Adkins. Pre-orders for the album are available here.

Originally released in 1999, ‘Clarity’ served as the band’s third studio album and peaked at Number 30 on the US Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart. The album has since amassed cult status and critical acclaim, and has been lauded as one of the best emo albums of all time.

Speaking about the album, Blink-182‘s Mark Hoppus said: “The music, the songwriting, the production, the lyrics, the sounds. Everything about it [‘Clarity’] is a masterpiece…I’ve been rocking this shit since 1999. Welcome to the party.”

“How we play songs evolves over time: One person adds an embellishment, and then the next night someone else picks up on it and adds their own thing,” said singer and guitarist Jim Adkins.

He continued: “This Phoenix Session of Clarity is our best attempt to play the album faithfully as who we are today. I would like to think we’ve learned a thing or two since 1999. We’re grateful for the opportunity to document where the songs are now. And thanks for coming along with us for the ride.”

Jimmy Eat World’s last full length project was 2019’s ‘Surviving‘. In a three star review of the LP, NME shared: ““This album explores some of the different kinds of weights my ego tells me I have to carry,” Adkins concludes of the album’s motives.” They came up among a crop of bands intent on mining nostalgia and living relentlessly in the past, but the group’s bold, brave steps forward are welcome.” Last year, the band released a one-off single titled ‘Telepath’.

Elsewhere, the band are set to play this year’s edition of When We Were Young fest in Las Vegas, which will see them play their seminal album ‘Bleed American’ it its entirety.

They are also set to kick off a tour with Fall Out Boy later this month. Visit here for any last minute tickets.