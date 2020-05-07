Jimmy Eat World confirmed as headliners for 2000trees Festival 2021

Jimmy Eat World have been named as the first headliners of 2000trees Festival 2021.

The Upcote Farm, Cotswolds-hosted festival was forced to cancel its planned 2020 event last week due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Jimmy Eat World were supposed to be playing at this year’s 2000trees, and the band have now been re-booked to play at the 2021 festival — which will take place from July 8-10, 2021.

“We’re mega excited to announce that Jimmy Eat World will be at 2000trees 2021 as our Main Stage Thursday headliner” 2000trees organiser James Scarlett said in a statement.

“They were the first band we announced for 2020 so it felt like the right thing to let people know now. I also really can’t wait to shout about the rest of the 2021 line-up – a little bit of inside info is that it will feature loads of the 2020 bands with some very special cherries on top. Watch this space!”

2000trees have also launched a crowfunding campaign to help support the festival going forward.

Scarlett said that the postponement of this year’s 2000trees “means that, as an independent business with no corporate backers, this crowdfunder will secure the long term survival of 2000trees and help to support thousands of others that depend on 2000Trees each year”.

“If people are able to help out then they will be a hero not just to the six of us who work all year round on the festival, but our whole team and everyone else that loves 2000trees.”

Jimmy Eat World spoke to NME last year about their most recent album ‘Surviving’ — check out the interview here.