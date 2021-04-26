Jimmy Eat World have postponed their 2021 tour dates, rescheduling to 2022.

Jim Adkins and co. were due to embark on a run of UK and European shows this summer, including a night at O2 Brixton Academy in London, but they’ve been forced to postpone them once more due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This is the second postponement for the dates after the 2020 dates were also pushed back.

Advertisement

A post on social media read: “We can’t wait to see you all!! Tickets are on sale now and existing tickets will remain valid for ALL rescheduled shows. For more information on your specific show, please visit the original point of purchase.”

You can see the full list of rescheduled dates below:

IMPORTANT UPDATE ON JIMMY EAT WORLD EUROPEAN TOURRESCHEDULED DATES BELOWWe can't wait to see you all!! Tickets are on… Posted by Jimmy Eat World on Monday, April 26, 2021

June 2022

17 – Luxembourg City – Den Atelier

18 – Schessel – Hurricane Festival

19 – Neuhausen Ob Eck – Southside Festival

21 – Berlin – Astra

22 – Prague – Lucerna Music Bar

23 – Warsaw – Proxima

25 – Cologne – Palladium

26 – Amsterdam – Amsterdamse Bostheater

27- Frankfurt – Batschkapp

29 – Oslo – Rockefeller

July 2022

05 – Manchester – Academy

06 – London – O2 Academy Brixton

07 – Cheltenham – 2000Trees Festival

Back in January, the group announced a trio of virtual album livestream shows whilst still unable to tour through the coronavirus pandemic.

The ‘Phoenix Sessions’ took place in partnership with Danny Wimmer Presents on January 15, January 29 and February 12 respectively.

Advertisement

“We are always looking for ways to challenge ourselves, to do things as music fans that we think would be cool for OUR fans,” frontman Jim Adkins said in a statement. “We came up with the idea of presenting a series of concert films centred around a few specific albums (for now) and performing them on a different level.

“It isn’t the way we normally play a show and it’s definitely something new for how we approach a performance, but we haven’t been able to share the experience with our fans in over a year… so here we go!”

The group were also due to play at this year’s 2000trees Festival, which was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

The Cotswolds festival, which was also cancelled last year due to the global health crisis, had been hoping to stage its 2021 event in July, with the likes of Dinosaur Pile-Up and Creeper all booked to play.