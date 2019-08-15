Jimmy Eat World’s Zach Lind slams Third Eye Blind singer Stephan Jenkins as “fucking creepy douchebag”

"Please learn their faces so they are granted entrance."

Jimmy Eat World drummer Zach Lind has slammed Third Eye Blind singer Stephan Jenkins as a “fucking creepy douchebag”, only weeks after the two bands embarked on a co-headline tour.

Posting on Twitter, Lind wrote: “Stephan Jenkins is such a fucking creepy douchebag (I feel so much better now).”

He then shared a photo of a notice which included the demand that venue staff learn the faces of Third Eye Blind.

“The members of Third Eye Blind will not be wearing laminates,” it reads. “Please learn their faces so they are granted entrance to all areas of the venue, but please also be diligent in making sure they are the only people allowed entrance backstage without laminates,” the laminate stated.

Responding to backlash from fans who argued that he should have addressed his concerns directly to Jenkins, he said: “I genuinely feel bad for anyone stepping in to defend this dude when they have no idea what they’re defending. My assessment of the man here is extravagantly generous.”

And for those saying I should have said my peace in person, a.) you don’t know I didn’t and b.) you’re coming to the defense of someone who literally redrafted his bands recording contract for his own benefit on the eve of the signing & didn’t tell his bandmates until years later!”

At the time of writing, Jenkins is yet to respond to the criticism.

Earlier this year, Jimmy Eat World marked the 20th anniversary of their seminal album ‘Clarity’. In a post on Instagram, the band admitted they were certain ‘Clarity’ would be their final album, following the commercial failure of its predecessor, ‘Static Prevails’.

The statement said: “When we made ‘Clarity’ over 20 years ago, our head space as a band was a mixture of defeat and mischief. After the total commercial failure of ‘Static Prevails’, we knew that we were lucky to be given another chance by Capitol Records at making another album, but we also knew that it would very likely be our last. It was like a last meal on death row.”