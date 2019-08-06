The '70s star had an attack on stage in Birmingham last December

The Osmonds singer Jimmy Osmond is unlikely to ever be able to perform live again after suffering a stroke on stage in Birmingham, according to the star’s brother.

Osmond suffered a stroke while performing in panto last December.

Now, the singer’s brother Merrill Osmond has revealed Jimmy is unlikely to recover well enough to professionally perform in front of the public in future.

Merrill told the Press Association: “I think live performances are off the cards. They’re off the cards, brother.” He added that Jimmy was currently only well enough to see his close family.

“Jimmy definitely needed space, and he still does,” said Merrill. “He doesn’t want to meet with anybody. The rest of the time, it’s basically family and all the space he needs to get better. We’ve tried to stay around the details of it, because he’s asked us to not to get into details. But it’s a big enough disaster that he just needs to have his life and live it the way he wants.”

Jimmy was appearing in Captain Hook at Birmingham Hippodrome when he was taken ill.

Now 56, Jimmy was the youngest member of The Osmonds, who had hits such as ‘Crazy Horses’ and ‘Love Me For A Reason’. Under the name Little Jimmy Osmond, he had a No 1 in the UK with ‘Long Haired Lover From Liverpool’ in 1972 and a No 4 hit the same year with ‘Tweedle Dee’.

Jimmy went on to appear in the 2005 series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, narrowly missing a place in the final.