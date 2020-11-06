Jimmy Page pays tribute to his ex-wife Patricia Ecker following her “tragic death”

Jimmy Page has confirmed the news of the death of his ex-wife Patricia Ecker while paying tribute to her on social media.
The Led Zeppelin guitarist publicly announced Ecker’s passing in a post on his official Facebook page earlier this morning (November 5).
“It is with great sadness that I learned of the tragic death of Patricia,” he wrote in a short statement. “My thoughts are with her family through this difficult time.”
Posted by Jimmy Page on Friday, November 6, 2020
Page was married to Ecker, who was born in Louisiana in May 1962 and worked as a model and waitress (via Rocks Off), between 1986 and 1995. Ecker gave birth to their only son, James Patrick Page III, in April 1988.
“My son James is a strong, brave, intelligent man and he has all my love,” Page added about the couple’s son.
“I ask that you respect us all at this incredibly hard time.”
A cause of death has yet to be confirmed, although it has been reported that Ecker passed away last month.