Jimmy Page pays tribute to his ex-wife Patricia Ecker following her “tragic death”

Jimmy Page has confirmed the news of the death of his ex-wife Patricia Ecker while paying tribute to her on social media.

The Led Zeppelin guitarist publicly announced Ecker’s passing in a post on his official Facebook page earlier this morning (November 5).

“It is with great sadness that I learned of the tragic death of Patricia,” he wrote in a short statement. “My thoughts are with her family through this difficult time.”

Page was married to Ecker, who was born in Louisiana in May 1962 and worked as a model and waitress (via Rocks Off), between 1986 and 1995. Ecker gave birth to their only son, James Patrick Page III, in April 1988.

“My son James is a strong, brave, intelligent man and he has all my love,” Page added about the couple’s son.

“I ask that you respect us all at this incredibly hard time.”

A cause of death has yet to be confirmed, although it has been reported that Ecker passed away last month.