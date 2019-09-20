Jimmy Page says a Led Zeppelin biopic has been “discussed”

"In Siberia and LA there's probably a meeting going on right now."

Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page has said that a biopic of the legendary band has been discussed, after both Rocketman and Bohemian Rhapsody triumphed at the box office.

Page, who founded the ‘Stairway To Heaven’ rockers in 1968, says that meetings have been held to discuss the idea of telling the band’s story on the big screen.

“We’ll have to ask [Zeppelin frontman] Robert Plant if he’ll play me. See how he gets on,” Page told Uncut.

“It’s been discussed. There are always people trying to make money out of Led Zeppelin. In Siberia and LA there’s probably a meeting going on right now.”

However, he remains sceptical that the project will ever get off the ground. “I’m too busy with real things to care about things that won’t come off,” he said. “What would I want to do a film for? Listen to the albums. It’s all on there.”

If a film doesn’t materialise, Page says that he’ll eventually get round to revealing the stories of his life in a tell-all autobiography.

“I will definitely do an autobiography,” he said. “Every six months brings new things for me to write about or comment about. I have a number of ways I plan to approach it. But I am determined that I’ll write it first and then go to a publisher because I don’t want to be held to a deadline.”

Fans can also look forward to a forthcoming documentary to mark Led Zep’s 50th anniversary.

Directed by American Epic‘s Bernard MacMahon, the untitled project charts the rise of all four members through the 1960s and covers the band’s early years – culminating in 1970 when ‘Led Zeppelin II’ cemented their reputation by knocking The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ from the top of the US charts.

As well as including new interviews with Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones, it’s also set to feature previously unseen interviews with the late John Bonham.

Led Zeppelin’s most recent performance came in their one-off reunion for Ahmet Ertegun’s O2 Arena tribute concert in 2007.

It’s unlikely that another comeback will ever happen, with frontman Robert Plant previously admitting that the band would only reunite in a “chip shop”.