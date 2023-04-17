Former NMIXX member Jini releases cryptic “Stay tuned” teaser

South Korean singer Jini – previously known as Jinni – has released a new cryptic teaser.

Over the weekend on April 16, the ex-NMIXX member released a short black-and-white teaser called “Stay tuned” on the YouTube channel of her new agency, United Artist Production (UAP). The clip features the K-pop idol dancing in a rehearsal studio, set to a funky instrumental.

Advertisement

The cryptic teaser comes just days after Jini signed with UAP, following her departure from NMIXX and JYP Entertainment in December 2022. At the time, JYP Entertainment said that Jinni was leaving “due to personal circumstances”.

Jini will be managed by UAP in collaboration with Sublime Artist Agency, which is home to artists such as Tiffany Young, Jackson Wang and more. In a previous statement to Star News, Sublime also noted that it would “provide generous support to UAP’s artist Jinni’s global activities”.

Meanwhile, NMIXX recently made their first comeback since the departure of Jinni, releasing the mini-album ‘expérgo’. The project is led by the title track ‘Love Me Like This’.

In other K-pop news, Jackson Wang and Ciara have released a new collaboration titled ‘Slow’. The duo first premiered the song during Wang’s solo set at Coachella 2023 weekend one, where they also performed a remix of XG‘s viral TikTok hit ‘Left Right’.

Earlier in the day at Coachella, Kali Uchis brought out Tyler, The Creator and Omar Apollo during her set on the main stage. Kali Uchis had also joined Kaytranada during his set on day one of the festival.