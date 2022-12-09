Jinni leaves K-pop girl group NMIXX and agency JYP Entertainment

NMIXX will continue as a six-member group after the departure of Jinni, who has also left their agency JYP Entertainment.

Jinni’s split from the rookie girl group was announced Friday (December 9) in a statement from JYP, per Soompi, which said that she was leaving “due to personal circumstances”. It also confirmed that “her exclusive contract has been terminated” and that NMIXX would carry out all future activities as a six-member group.

The remaining members of NMIXX are Lily, Sullyoon, Haewon, Jiwoo, Kyujin and BAE. Before her departure, Jinni was known as the ‘center’ of NMIXX, or a focal member of the group.

The statement apologised for causing any fans undue concern “with this sudden news” and asked that fans encourage Jinni in her new endeavours and support the six members of NMIXX.

JYP first unveiled NMIXX in January. The group then debuted in February this year with the single album ‘Ad Mare’, which featured the title track ‘O.O’ – which would end up number 35 on Spotify’s most globally streamed K-pop songs of 2022. Within months of their debut, the group were already performing abroad as part of the line-up of KCON 2022’s Premiere In Chicago.

They made their first comeback, the single album ‘Entwurf’ featuring title track ‘Dice’, in September, and most recently released the holiday single ‘Funky Glitter Christmas’. They also performed at the 2022 MAMA Awards.

In an investment report released by JYP Entertainment in November, it was said that NMIXX would release at least two albums by the first quarter of 2023. Days before that report, NMIXX dropped video teasers for a cryptic project called ‘New Frontier’.