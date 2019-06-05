JLS star Oritsé Williams’ mansion targeted in suspected arson attack days after being cleared of rape

The Metropolitan police are treating the incident as "suspicious"

The mansion of JLS’ Oritsé Williams has been targeted in a suspected arson attack days after the singer was cleared of rape.

The £3 million Croydon mansion caught fire last night (June 4), leaving its roof almost completely destroyed. Around 70 firefighters were sent out to tackle the blaze at 4:30pm, with it being brought under control by 7pm.

London Fire Brigade said no one was harmed in the fire and its cause was being investigated. Williams is not thought to be living in the mansion at the moment.

The Metropolitan police told the Evening Standard the incident is being treated as “suspicious” and that they are investigating the possibility that it was arson. Williams has not commented on the incident at present.

Last week (May 28), Williams was found not guilty of raping a 20-year-old woman at a hotel in Wolverhampton after a performance in December 2016.

During the week-long trial, the singer had denied that he acted “like a sexual predator” and claimed that a sexual encounter with a woman at the Ramada Park Hotel had been consensual. He also said that he was being “taken advantage” of because of his public image.

Posting on Instagram after the verdict was announced, his former JLS bandmate Marvin Humes wrote: “Three years of hell is over! No-one will ever know or imagine what he’s been through..I’m just so proud of the way he conducted himself during what has been the most awful time..he is so strong and I know he can’t wait to start his life again now..We love you O.”