Grime pioneer JME is back with his first album in four years – but the only way you can get it is on vinyl and CD.

Available via his own Boy Better Know label, ‘Grime MC’, the follow-up to 2015’s ‘Integrity’, features Skepta, Wiley, Giggs, and P Money and includes production from the likes of Preditah, Tre Mission, and JME himself.

For the moment the album is only available on physical formats, including in a 2xLP edition. JME, who co-founded BBK with his brother Skepta, said via his agent that ‘Grime MC’ would be available as a digital release “in the future before I die.”

Watch JME preview the album in the clip below, featuring the tracks ‘Nang’ and ‘You Watch Me’.

‘Grime MC’ track list:

1. ‘Of My Life’

2. ‘P***ks’

3. ‘Issmad’

4. ‘Dem Man Are Dead’ (Feat. Skepta)

5. ‘This One’

6. ‘Nang’ (Feat. Skepta)

7. ‘You Watch Me’

8. ‘Badman Walking Through’ (Feat. Shakka & P Money)

9. ‘You Know’

10. ‘Knock Your Block Off’ (Feat. Giggs)

11. ‘Ding Ding Ding’ (Feat. President T)

12. ‘Yes Men’ (Feat. Wiley)

13. ‘Move On’

14. ‘How Much’

15. ‘Change’

16. ‘Here’

17. ‘Live’ (Feat. Merky Ace)

18. ‘Brothers & Sisters’

