JME to bring ‘GRIME MC FM’ to Parklife and Lovebox Festivals

JME has confirmed that he will bring his ‘GRIME MC FM’ live event to both Parklife and Lovebox Festivals this summer.

The London MC released his latest solo album ‘GRIME MC’ back in November, over four years on from his acclaimed 2015 record ‘Integrity>’.

Both Parklife and Lovebox Festivals, which will be held in Manchester and London respectively over the weekend of June 12-14, will welcome JME and ‘GRIME MC FM’ to their events.

Advertisement

Debuted late last year, ‘GRIME MC FM’ “harks back to the days of community and sweat-soaked rooms, the format reminding fans of the spontaneous and unrestricted spirit that sets grime apart as a movement,” according to a press release.

“‘GRIME MC FM’ is a live celebration of what started it all: the pirate radio and rave culture where the unforgettable intensity of each MC bar and listeners’ reactions lead the scene to what it is: a community.”

The release also promises that JME will invite a host of grime stars and MCs to both festivals to perform at his event. Lovebox will play host to JME on June 12, while Parklife will stage ‘GRIME MC FM’ on June 13.

Lovebox is being headlined this year by Tyler, the Creator, Disclosure and Khalid. Tyler is also expected to headline at Parklife, though the festival has yet to announce its full line-up.