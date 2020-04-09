Listen to two tracks from Jme’s ‘Grime MC’, ‘Issmad’ and ’96 Of My Life’

Jme‘s ‘Grime MC’ songs ‘Issmad’ and ’96 Of My Life’ have been released on streaming services — listen to the two tracks below.

The songs are taken from the north London MC’s November-released album ‘Grime MC’, a primarily physical release that has still yet to emerge in full on any of the major streaming platforms. The record has been made available to purchase as a digital download, however.

Jme has shared two tracks from ‘Grime MC’ this week. ‘Issmad’ has been accompanied by an official video, which features a brief cameo from his brother Skepta — you can watch the clip below.

’96 Of My Life’, which is the opening track on ‘Grime MC’, has also been released, and you can hear that below.

Jme’s YouTube account ManBetterKnow will also host the premiere of the video for the ‘Grime MC’ track ‘You Watch Me’, which is set to take place on Monday (April 13) at 6PM UK time.

‘Grime MC’ features collaborations with the likes of Skepta, Giggs, Wiley, P Money, Big Zuu, Shakka, President T and Merky Ace.

Jme was set to stage a ‘Grime MC FM’ event at both Lovebox and Parklife Festivals this summer, but both events have since been cancelled due to the outbreak of coronavirus.