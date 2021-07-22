JMSN announces release date for sixth studio album ‘Heals Me’

JMSN has announced the release date for his much anticipated sixth studio album, ‘Heals Me’.

The LA-based musician’s new LP is set to arrive on September 3 via White Room Records, and follows 2018’s ‘Velvet’, which spawned the fan favourites ‘So Badly’, ‘Talk Is Cheap’ and ‘Real Thing’.

Sharing the news this afternoon (July 22), JMSN (real name Christian Berishaj) said: “After a long hiatus, I’m finally able to share with you the date for my new album release! I was afforded a lot of time to explore and work on this one. I’m excited for you to hear it.”

He added: “Also happy to get it out before the tour, so y’all can know the songs before we play them! See you guys out there. Thanks for the support!”

So far, JMSN has previewed two tracks from the new album: the undeniably smooth ‘Rolling Stone’, and the soaring eight-minute monster ‘Love 2 U’.

Due out on September 3, you can pre-order ‘Heals Me’ here and see the tracklisting below.

‘Heals Me’ tracklisting

01. ‘Rolling Stone’

02. ‘What Did I Get Myself Into’

03. ‘Act Like I’m Not Here’

04. ‘Dondé Estas (Interlude)’

05. ‘Dondé Estas’

06. ‘Don’t Make Me Change’

07. ‘Love 2 U’

08. ‘Guilty Conscience’

09. ‘Secret Garden’

10. ‘Heals Me’

In April, JMSN announced a 2021 North American tour in support of ‘Heals Me’. You can see the list of dates below:

SEPTEMBER 2021

17 – Santa Ana, CA

18 – San Diego, CA

21 – Santa Fe, NM

23 – Dallas, TX

24 – Austin, TX

25 – Houston, TX

26 – New Orleans, LA

29 – Orlando, FL

30 – Tampa, FL

OCTOBER 2021

1 – Miami, FL

2 – Jacksonville, FL

5 – Atlanta, GA

6 – Charlotte, NC

7 – Durham, NC

8 – Philadelphia, PA

9 – Washington, DC

10 – Brooklyn, NY

12 – Boston, MA

13 – Montreal, QC

14 – Toronto, ON

15 – Cleveland, OH

16 – Detroit, MI

17 – Chicago, IL

18 – Minneapolis, MN

21 – Vancouver, BC

22 – Seattle, WA

23 – Portland, OR

NOVEMBER 2021

5 – Santa Barbara, CA

6 – Las Vegas, NV

7 – Phoenix, AZ

9 – Denver, CO

10 – Salt Lake City, UT

12 – Sacremento, CA

13 – Felton, CA

You can purchase tickets for the tour here.