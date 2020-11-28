JMSN shares stunning festive single ‘Christmas Time Is Here’

JMSN has shared a stunning new festive single called ‘Christmas Time Is Here’ – listen below.

The indie-soul savant’s new track is a guitar-led number that lends itself to the same qualities that make John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’ much more than just another Christmas song.

The song is accompanied by a festive video shot in a winter woodland while JMSN and his band lay the track down amongst a haze of white snow.

“I’m back to celebrate the holiday season with the new song entitled ‘Christmas Time Is Here’ as well as an accompanying video,” JMSN said of his latest offering. “It feels like the right time to spread a positive message. So let’s enjoy and be thankful.”

Proceeds from the song will go to United We Dream, America’s largest immigrant youth-led network that fights for the justice and dignity of all immigrants. You can purchase the song here.

Watch the video for ‘Christmas Time Is Here’ below:

Meanwhile, Alanis Morissette has covered John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s ‘Happy Xmas (War Is Over)’.

The Canadian singer-songwriter has recreated the iconic visuals from the 1971 track as well as stayed true to the original in sound.

“It is an honour to cover this heartwarming song,” Morissette said. “The lyrics feel more pertinent than ever and this year has been a year of great resilience and adapting and feeling all the feelings.

She added: “May this song serve as a big hug to you and your sweet families and friends. Everything is going to be okay in the end, and if it’s not okay, it’s not the end.”

Other Christmas releases and shows that have been released or announced recently, include those by Sam Smith, John Cooper Clarke, Shaggy, Robbie Williams and Justin Bieber.