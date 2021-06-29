JoBoxers announce first gigs in 35 years to take place in 2021

JoBoxers have announced their first gigs in 35 years, which will take place later this year, following their 2020 reunion.

The new wave group formed in 1982 after the demise of Subway Sect. JoBoxers’ line-up includes that band’s guitarist Rob Marche, keyboardist Dave Collard, bassist Chris Bostock and drummer Sean McLusky, who were joined by American singer Dig Wayne.

The band broke up in 1985 after releasing two albums, ‘Like Gangbusters’ and ‘Skin And Bone’. They announced their reunion last year, sharing plans to headline London’s 100 Club.

Now, JoBoxers have added more dates to their schedule, which will kick off in November. The original line-up will return at the below dates:

NOVEMBER

Tuesday 2 – Brighton, Concorde 2

Wednesday 3 – Liverpool, The Cavern

Thursday 4 – Colchester, Arts Centre

Friday 5 – London, The 100 Club

Satruday 6 – Bristol, Fiddlers

Tickets for the tour are on sale now.

During their three years together, JoBoxers scored a UK Top 20 debut album with ‘Like Gangbusters’, which was later re-released in 2012. They also racked up two Top 10 singles in the UK with ‘Boxerbeat’ and ‘Just Got Lucky’.

The latter track also entered the Top 40 in the US and would later appear on the soundtracks for the movies The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Lindsay Lohan’s Just My Luck.

In the years since JoBoxers broke up, McLusky and Marche formed the indie band If?, while Bostock joined Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart in The Spiritual Cowboys. Wayne released one solo album before moving into acting, later returning to music with the group Dig Wayne And The Chisellers. Collard, meanwhile, joined The The.